Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US dollar opened Monday's trading steady in Baghdad and slightly higher in Erbil, hovering around 168,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad recorded 168,600 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from Sunday's rate.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 169,000 dinars and bought it at 168,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, selling prices rose slightly to 168,450 dinars and buying prices to 168,350 dinars per 100 dollars.