Erbil reports 175+ rockets and drones launched over 10 days

Shafaq News- Erbil

176 rockets and drones had been launched toward the Kurdistan Region’s capital over the past ten days, causing casualties and material damage in several areas, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw revealed on Monday.

During a press conference, Khoshnaw said the attacks intensified over the past week, noting that some of the attacks caused human and material losses across different locations in the city.

He added that most of the projectiles were intercepted by air defense systems.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the people of the Kurdistan Region have continued to exercise restraint despite attacks carried out by terrorist armed groups operating outside the law from areas under the control of the federal government.”

Khoshnaw warned that if the Iraqi federal government does not take decisive action to stop the attacks, the Kurdistan Region may consider additional measures, adding that efforts are ongoing in this regard.

Regarding the Region’s gas and electricity challenges, he pointed out that the crisis is linked to the broader conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, adding that gas production at the Khor Mor field had halted due to the ongoing tensions, directly affecting power generation stations and the supply of domestic cooking gas, leading to shortages and rising prices.

The US-based monitoring organization Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT) said that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq recorded 196 missile and drone attacks since February 28, killing four people and wounding 19 others. The attacks targeted a wide range of locations across the Kurdistan Region, including the US Consulate General in Erbil, military bases, camps hosting Iranian Kurdish refugees, headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties, Erbil International Airport, oil fields, hotels, residential neighborhoods, the former United Nations headquarters, telecommunications towers, and Peshmerga command facilities.