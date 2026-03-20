Erbil records nearly 300 strikes since regional tensions began

Shafaq News- Erbil

Nearly 300 air and missile strikes have hit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, and its surrounding areas since the latest regional escalation began, Governor Omed Khoshnaw revealed on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Khoshnaw described the attacks as “unjustified,” stressing that the Kurdistan Region is not a party to the ongoing conflicts and will not be used as “a battleground for settling scores.” He noted that Erbil, as the political and administrative center of the Region, has borne the largest share of the strikes recorded during the current tensions.

The escalation follows the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, after which Iraq —including the Kurdistan Region— has faced a surge in drone and rocket attacks. Iran-aligned armed factions have claimed responsibility for several operations, describing their targets as “enemy bases.”

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council cautioned that targeting diplomatic missions —including embassies, consulates, ambassadors’ residences, and official facilities— may carry the death penalty under Iraqi law.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation