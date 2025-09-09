Erbil opens international investment expo

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, the sixth edition of the Erbil International Real Estate Investment Fair opened with the participation of 250 companies from 16 countries.

The four-day event welcomes visitors and industry stakeholders, presenting new projects in construction, urban development, luxury housing, and commercial and residential complexes. Organizers emphasized that the fair highlights Erbil’s potential as a real estate investment hub, while boosting the local economy through foreign capital and stimulating related sectors such as construction, services, and tourism.

A representative of a Turkish company explained to Shafaq News, “We view Erbil as a gateway for investment across Iraq, and this fair is an opportunity to present our projects and attract local partners.”

Kamran, a visitor from Erbil, noted that “the fair allows us to learn more closely about new housing projects and modern complexes. The wide variety of offers helps families identify options that meet their needs.”