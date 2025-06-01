Erbil inaugurates Greek-Kurdish investment center

Shafaq News/ The Greek-Kurdish Center for Development and Investment was officially inaugurated on Sunday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The opening ceremony was attended by Haj Ismail Surchi and Ibrahim Mohammed Agha, members of the Executive Council of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with Serbest Zakhoi, the center’s director. The Consul General and Trade Attaché from Greece’s Consulate in Erbil, as well as a number of local businessmen, company representatives, and dignitaries, also attended.

Haj Ismail Surchi expressed hope that the center’s opening would strengthen commercial ties between Greece and Kurdistan. He urged the Greek Consul to facilitate trade for Kurdistan’s merchants and encourage Greek companies and investors to explore business opportunities in the Region, participate in trade fairs, and expand partnerships. He also reiterated the Chamber’s commitment to fully support and coordinate these efforts.

For his part, Serbest Zakhoi, director of the center, affirmed their dedication to fostering robust economic and commercial relations between Greece and the Region.