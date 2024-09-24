PM Al-Sudani to Greek counterpart: Gaza and Lebanon face deliberate genocide

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, on Tuesday, with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, “The meeting focused on discussing bilateral relations between Iraq and Greece and ways to strengthen them, as well as supporting economic exchange. Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's investment-friendly environment, open to all productive and fruitful partnerships. He highlighted the expansion of foreign investments and the diversity of available opportunities across various sectors.”

The two leaders exchanged invitations for official visits to further strengthen cooperation, explore new areas of joint work, activate the Iraq-Greece Joint Committee, and foster bilateral relations following the end of the Global Coalition’s mission in Iraq.

“Prime Minister Mitsotakis praised Iraq’s pivotal role in the region and the world, commending the Iraqi government's efforts to support stability, security, and development,” as per the media office.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing developments in Lebanon and Gaza and the continued aggression. Prime Minister Al-Sudani stated that these events represent a deliberate act of genocide, noting that Iraq has consistently called on the international community to uphold its responsibilities to stop the aggression and prevent the spread of conflict in the region.