Erbil hosts Pirmam Festival for local produce

Shafaq News – Erbil

A fall produce festival, Pirmam, kicked off on Sunday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, drawing a large turnout of farmers, residents, and enthusiasts of local products.

Opening the event, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed that the festival aims to support farmers, promote seasonal agriculture in the Region’s mountainous areas, and strengthen rural tourism.

The festival displayed an array of seasonal crops, traditional food items, and handmade crafts, while visitors strolled through the natural surroundings of the Kumsaban Dam, which enhanced the event’s overall appeal.