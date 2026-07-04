Erbil condemns rumors over June 2026 wage delays

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy on Saturday denied allegations that its delegation requested Baghdad to delay June salary transfers, describing the claims as unfounded and part of a broader misinformation campaign.

In a statement titled “The Rope of Lies Is Short,” the ministry stated that recent talks in Baghdad remained within the framework of implementing a Federal Supreme Court ruling that separates salary payments from political and technical disputes, adding that any claims of interference in salary timing were inaccurate.

Pointing out that revenue collection is only finalized at the end of each month, while trial balance reports are typically issued within the first 10 days of the following month, the ministry questioned how salary delays could be justified under such timelines.

“We raised the issue of local revenues in a separate meeting with the federal finance minister,” it clarified, calling for the application of federal budget and financial management laws through the transfer of 50% of local revenues to the federal government based on monthly trial balance reports.

The discussions also covered customs procedures and the rollout of the ASYCUDA system, along with taxation issues, Kurdistan-based companies, customs exemptions, protection of local production, and quality control measures.

Read more: Iraq’s budget paralysis: How the 1/12 rule reduced state finances to salary payments