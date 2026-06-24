Kirkuk’s unfinished Olympic stadium drains local clubs

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Years of delays, shifting governments, and unresolved disputes have left the Kirkuk Olympic Stadium unfinished, turning a once-promising national project into a long-stalled site.

Built in 1982 with a capacity of 25,000, the stadium entered reconstruction in 2011 to meet international standards. Six Iraqi governments and multiple youth and sports ministers have overseen the project, yet completion remains out of reach despite repeated pledges to reopen the facility.

“The Kirkuk Olympic Stadium file has become one of the most complicated sports projects in Iraq,” sports journalist Rizgar Shwani told Shafaq News, noting that years of promises raised expectations without delivering tangible progress. He argued that repeated delays have weighed on local sporting activity, while fans have grown increasingly frustrated as the project remains frozen.

Sports journalist Cengiz Yassin explained that Kirkuk clubs now play official matches outside the province, a shift that has increased travel demands and raised operational costs tied to transport, accommodation, and logistics.

Describing the situation, Warya Jalal, president of North Gas Club, outlined the pressure facing his team after promotion to the Iraq Stars League, where regulations require a compliant home venue.

The club has moved to secure an alternative site outside Kirkuk, with Noor Stadium in Al-Sulaymaniyah emerging as a leading option for next season’s home fixtures.

Speaking to Shafaq News, he added that reliance on an external stadium has become unavoidable due to the unfinished Kirkuk facility, despite long-standing expectations that it would serve local teams.

‘’Kirkuk deserves a modern arena that reflects its sporting profile,’’ he noted, citing its strong fan base and active domestic participation. He also pointed to the heavy expenses clubs continue to absorb, linked to travel, lodging, and match organization outside the province.

Sports journalist Anmar Hassan observed that recurring projections about an imminent opening have failed to convince supporters, underlining that Kirkuk still lacks a modern sports venue capable of hosting official matches and tournaments, which leave young athletes without proper facilities to develop their potential.

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