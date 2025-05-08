Decades later, still not ready: Officials inspect Kirkuk's unfinished stadium

Shafaq News/ Iraqi officials conducted an on-site review of Kirkuk Olympic Stadium this week, as the long-running project remains unfinished despite multiple budget increases and oversight by four federal governments, according to Kirkuk Provincial Council Chair Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hafiz.

Originally built in 1982 with a capacity of 25,000, the stadium underwent reconstruction beginning in 2011 to meet international standards. It was used as a shelter for displaced families after 2003 and has since faced repeated setbacks due to administrative inefficiencies and funding shortfalls.

“This stadium has been sidelined by successive governments,” al-Hafiz told Shafaq News. “We are working directly with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to resolve the remaining issues.”

The project’s budget was raised from 33.5 billion to 38.8 billion Iraqi dinars ($29.65 million) two years ago, according to Kirkuk Youth and Sports Director Uday Awad. “Construction is 84% complete, with final technical and finishing tasks still pending.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, Kirkuk Olympic Committee President Harbi Khalid criticized the protracted delays, highlighting that the project has spanned the terms of four youth and sports ministers. “Athletes across the province are still waiting for a facility that should have been completed years ago.”