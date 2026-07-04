Egypt coach's pro-Palestine gesture draws mixed reaction in Israel

Shafaq News- Middle East

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan drew both criticism and support in Israeli media and on social platforms after raising the Palestinian flag and dedicating Egypt's historic qualification for the World Cup Round of 16 to the Palestinian people.

Some Israelis called for backing Argentina, Egypt's next opponent. On X, one Israeli account questioned Egypt's peace treaty with Israel after the Palestinian flag appeared during the celebrations. Others voiced support or framed Hassan's celebration as a political message tied to the war in Gaza.

Hostilities in Gaza continued despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Local media reported on Friday that an Israeli drone strike killed a Palestinian child and wounded two others while they were collecting water east of Gaza City. Israel's campaign in Gaza led to the killing of 73,066 people and the injury of 173,514 others since the war began on October 7, 2023, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.