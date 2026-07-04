President Barzani marks US Independence Day with constitutional call

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday congratulated US President Donald Trump and the American people on the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

Barzani said that the US’s enduring lesson is that liberty requires more than power: “It requires a Constitution, institutions, federal balance, and the consent of free people."

On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, I extend my warm congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and the people of the United States.America’s enduring lesson is that liberty requires more than power. It requires a Constitution, institutions, federal… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 4, 2026

He added that the “same principle remains essential for Iraq’s future,” stressing that stability must be built on constitutional commitments, federalism, and “full protection of the rights and status of the Kurdistan Region” in the Iraqi constitution.