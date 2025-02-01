Erbil commemorates the February 1st tragedy

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, held on Saturday, a ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the deadly February 1st bombings.

The event took place near a memorial to the victims, with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and other senior officials in attendance. The gathering laid wreaths at the monument in Sami Abdulrahman Park, which honors those lost in the attack.

The bombings occurred on February 1, 2004, when two suicide bombers targeted the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) during an Eid al-Adha celebration. The blasts killed at least 100 people, including many senior political figures, and injured hundreds more.