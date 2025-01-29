Erbil honors Idris Barzani’s 38th death anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted a solemn tribute commemorating the 38th anniversary of Kurdish leader Idris Barzani, with the participation of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) members and close associates of the late leader.

KDP senior official, Fazil Mirani, described him as a key architect of peace, particularly for fostering relations between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), as well as playing a significant role in the Kurdish revolutions.

He added, “Had Idris Barzani been alive today, the situation would have been very different. He had strong domestic and international ties, brought political forces together, and was known for his humility and open-mindedness.”

Khalid Shali, a friend of Idris Barzani, told Shafaq News, “He was an honest man, a dedicated politician, and a firm believer in the Peshmerga and humanitarian values.”

Idris Barzani, the father of the current Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, was a key figure in the Kurdish movement, passed away on January 31, 1987, in the town of Slivana, near Ormia in Eastern Kurdistan.

He was initially laid to rest in the city of Oshnavieh alongside his father, the historic Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

Following the 1991 uprising and the liberation of a significant part of Iraqi Kurdistan, the remains of Idris Barzani and his father were repatriated on November 6, 1993, and reburied in Barzan.

Their final resting place has since become a site of pilgrimage for thousands of visitors each year.