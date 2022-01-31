Kurdistan celebrates the 35th anniversary of Leader Idris Barzani departure

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan celebrated the 35th anniversary of the departure of the prominent Kurdish leader Idris Barzani.

Citizens, officials, and Peshmerga members attended the ceremony near the ancient Citadel of Erbil.

The ceremony included a photo exhibition documenting Barzani's life and struggle during the Kurdish liberation movement.

Idris Barzani (1944-1987), a peacemaker figure and the "architect" of the Gulan Revolution, is a prominent Kurdish politician in Iraq. He is the son of the Kurdish leader, Mustafa Barzani, the brother of Masoud Barzani, the Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the father of the current Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani.