Rwanga Foundation: Children’s art to decorate the Kurdish Parliament

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation's Children's Art Competition concluded on Tuesday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, showcasing the talents of primary school students.

A panel of judges evaluated the submitted artworks and selected the top pieces, which will be prominently displayed within the Kurdistan Parliament building.

The ceremony attracted numerous government officials, who recognized and honored the winning children for their artistic achievements.

About Rwanga

The Rwanga Foundation, founded by Idris Nechirvan Barzani in 2013, is a prominent philanthropic organization in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, dedicated to providing quality education for every child. Over the years, the foundation has broadened its scope to encompass various initiatives, including economic development, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and support for charitable causes.

Rwanga Foundation’s impactful projects have benefited over three million people, including refugees and displaced individuals, highlighting its commitment to community support and development. The organization is also focused on addressing climate change through innovative local projects that align with its environmental goals.

In addition to its educational initiatives, the Foundation plays a significant role in promoting higher education in the region, with its chancellor serving at the University of Kurdistan – Hewler.