Erbil celebrates Kurdish Flag Day

Shafaq News / Today, Sunday, ceremonies commemorating Kurdistan Flag Day took place at the Erbil Governorate building, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The event was attended by the Governor of Erbil, Omed Khushnaw, alongside the directors-general of the local government in Erbil.

The people of Kurdistan celebrate "Kurdish Flag Day" on the 17th of December each year as a national and ethnic occasion. Various events are organized, and the Kurdish flag is raised in all government circles and institutions, attended by officials, social, artistic, and political figures.

The official raising of the Kurdish flag occurred 78 years ago, specifically in 1945, above the Mahabad Municipality building in Iranian Kurdistan.

After 57 years, the Kurdistan Regional Parliament chose the 17th of December as Kurdish Flag Day according to Resolution (26) of 1999. Different and diverse events are held in the region's schools on this day, honoring the flag by wearing the official Kurdish attire within official circles and institutions.