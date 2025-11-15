Leader Barzani: No authority can prevent raising the Kurdistan flag

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani asserted on Saturday that no authority, under any circumstances, has the power to stop the Kurdistan flag from being raised.

In a statement following a meeting with Kurds who were confronted by Iraqi security forces for displaying the flag in Tuz Khurmatu on election day, November 11, Barzani acknowledged their courage and commitment to preserving Kurdish identity.

He stressed that every Kurd has the constitutional and legal right to display the symbols of their people.