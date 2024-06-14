Erbil Airport inaugurates direct flight route to London

Shafaq News / Erbil International Airport announced, on Friday, the launch of a direct flight route between Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and London, the capital of the United Kingdom.

At a press conference held at Erbil International Airport, Airport Director Hoshyar Ahmed confirmed the addition of the new direct flight route to the Iraqi Airways network. "We have succeeded in adding a new direct flight route to the UK as part of our ongoing efforts," Ahmed said. He also urged the British government to consider opening additional direct flight routes between its airports and Erbil International Airport.

Ahmed emphasized the security measures in place, stating, "From now on, no one can travel from Erbil International Airport to the UK using a fake visa or passport, thanks to the integration of Erbil Airport's systems with those of UK airports."

The Kurdistan Regional Government also announced that the first direct flight between Erbil and London took off at noon on Friday.

This new route marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time in history that there is a direct flight connection between Erbil and London. The Kurdistan region already enjoys direct flights to several European countries, but the new route to London represents a significant development in international connectivity.