Energy supply shortfall hits Nineveh amid Dana Gas suspension

Shafaq News/ The Nineveh Electricity Distribution Directorate revealed, on Wednesday, a slight decrease in equipment imported through the Kurdistan Region, specifically coming from the UAE company "Dana Gas."

A source in the directorate told Shafaq News Agency, "The hours of electricity supply decreased slightly in Nineveh, after the supply imported from the Kurdistan Region to the governorate stopped, in light of the suspension of gas exports to Dana Gas, which caused a shortage of energy supplies to the Region."

The source explained, "The rate of decline reached about 150 megawatts, but the other networks equipped for Nineveh continue to operate, such as the Mosul Dam station, Al-Ghaziyeh and Al-Qayyarah, as well as the National Grid."

The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region announced earlier today that Dana Gas had suspended gas exports from the Khor Mor field, causing a shortage in energy supplies in the Region.

The Ministry affirmed in a statement that the gas suspension occurred today at exactly 9:00 am due to a technical problem, explaining that this suspension caused a shortage of 2,000 megawatts in power generation stations.