Empowering women in Kurdistan: greater space for political participation

Shafaq News/ A special ceremony for women involved in politics was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday, under the theme "Empowering Women in Political Leadership: Reality and Ambition."

In his speech during the conference, Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Shakhwan Abdullah said, "Women and their families have been victims of heinous crimes and massacres”, remembering the atrocities committed by ISIS against our Yazidi sisters, including abductions, executions, and forced displacement in Sinjar and other areas.

Abdullah praised women fought bravely alongside their male counterparts in battles to liberate land from terrorism, and “they were able to carve out a conscious future for themselves after the fall of the former regime in 2003."

He pointed out that women have played a prominent role in the political process, entering the National Assembly and contributing to the work of transitional governments, adding that they have succeeded in gaining the trust of voters and securing seats in Parliament and provincial councils in successive elections through the ballot box.

Noting that women in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have a wider space due to the liberation of Kurdistan in the early 1990s, he added that They have competed with men for positions and ministries, and have excelled and succeeded in managing projects, service institutions, defending governance, equality, and the principles of human rights, freedom, and democracy.

“They also played a central role in social activities, political movements, and armed struggle, joining the Peshmerga heroes in resisting authoritarian regimes for the rights of our Kurdish people” he added.

Abdullah further stated that women participated in the Kurdistan Parliament elections in 1992, took on leadership roles in Kurdish political parties to achieve equality, enforce the law, and protect families and children. They have worked in leadership and ministerial positions and contributed to formulating policies and strategic plans to safeguard the democratic experience.

He promised saying, “as responsible leadership, to continue supporting and assisting women in all sectors and ministries, striving to enhance their roles and benefit from their expertise and potential.”

Abdullah concluded mentioning objectives to be achieved in collaboration between Presidency and the federal government, which are: