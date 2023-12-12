Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits northwest of Duhok, Iraq

Shafaq News / The seismic observatories at the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring recorded an earthquake northwest of Duhok on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation, "The earthquake occurred at precisely 03:31:41 local time on Tuesday, registering a magnitude of 3.5 and was located 15 kilometers northwest of Amedi in Duhok governorate."

The statement indicated that "the earthquake was felt by the citizens, and no significant material or human losses have been reported to us."