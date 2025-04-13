Quake rattles tri-border region in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ Seismic stations recorded an earthquake near the tri-border area between Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye, Iraq’s General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology reported on Sunday.

According to a statement from the authority, the tremor measured 3.1 in magnitude and occurred approximately 37 kilometers from Zakho in Duhok, Kurdistan Region.

Residents in nearby areas reported feeling the quake with varying intensity, the statement added.

No casualties or material damage had been reported at the time of publication.

In February, the Authority recorded 66 earthquakes in various regions within Iraq and neighboring territories.