EXCLUSIVE: Erbil hosts decisive US–SDF talks on Syria peace accord

Shafaq News– Erbil

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday will host “decisive” discussions between US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi, to finalize a proposed peace agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish group.

A well-informed source explained to Shafaq News that the meeting seeks to seal a comprehensive 14-point framework regulating relations between both sides.

