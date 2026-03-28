EU condemns drone strike on President Barzani residence

Shafaq News- Erbil

The European Union mission in Iraq and member state embassies condemned the drone attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, warning of escalation and calling for accountability.

In a message delivered by EU Ambassador to Iraq Clemens Semtner, the bloc denounced the strike, cautioning that such violence risks further destabilizing an already fragile situation, particularly in the Region.

The EU stressed that attacks on state institutions, officials, or diplomatic missions constitute criminal acts that cannot be justified, urging authorities to bring perpetrators to justice. It also called on all parties to support peaceful solutions and ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the broader regional conflict.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from regional and international actors, who warn it marks a dangerous escalation and have urged swift investigation and accountability.