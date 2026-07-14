Dutch-backed recycling plant reaches final stage in Duhok

Shafaq News- Duhok

Equipment has arrived from the Netherlands ahead of the launch of a plastic recycling plant in Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, as the facility reached its final stage of construction, the head of the Duhok Municipalities Directorate told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Diyar Bahri said the facility, in Kawashi Industrial Zone, is a joint environmental project between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), VNG International, and the Dutch government, aimed at reducing pollution and creating new job opportunities.

The plant will collect and recycle plastic waste into products for use in schools, municipalities, and road infrastructure, including benches, seats, barriers, and flower pots. The project aligns with the KRG's environmental program, which focuses on reducing pollution through modern waste management and recycling methods.

Another project is underway in cooperation with VNG International to establish a compost production plant that will convert organic waste into certified agricultural fertilizer. According to Bahri, the facility is expected to produce about 100 tons annually during its first phase, with plans to expand capacity through continued cooperation between the KRG and the Netherlands.