Duhok rolls out first electric taxi in push for cleaner transport

Shafaq News/ Duhok has introduced its first electric vehicle (EV) into official taxi service, marking a pioneering move in the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to modernize public transport and cut carbon emissions.

The rollout follows a decision by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Interior aimed at encouraging drivers to transition from fuel-powered cars to clean-energy alternatives.

Colonel Azad Taha, spokesperson for the Duhok Traffic Directorate, told Shafaq News that the EV was converted from private to official taxi use and is now operating on local routes within the city.

Under the new regulation, taxi drivers are permitted to replace aging vehicles with electric models, with the government waiving additional registration fees. Drivers can retain the license plate of their old vehicle—converted to private status—and receive a new commercial plate for the electric taxi.

Taha noted the initiative has generated high interest among drivers, with a surge in applications to switch to electric vehicles in recent days. The shift is expected to improve transport services, reduce environmental impact, and lower fuel and maintenance costs over time.