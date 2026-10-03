Shafaq News- Duhok

Joint inspection teams in Duhok seized about 6.3 tons of expired alcoholic drinks from a warehouse in Shariya, Semel district, after a month-long investigation, a provincial government source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The seized stock consisted of a Russian-made alcoholic beverage, part of which had already been sold gradually through local alcohol shops, according to the source.

Authorities confiscated the remaining stock after confirming it had expired and transported it to the Kashi landfill for destruction.

The warehouse was closed, and legal action was taken against its owner and anyone found to have been involved in storing or distributing the expired products.