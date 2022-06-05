Duhok Governor: PKK implements plans of the Region's enemies

Shafaq News / The Governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, said on Sunday that the Kurdistan Workers Party is behaving inhumanly in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and neighboring countries.

Tatar addressed the anti-Ankara party saying, "If you don't believe in the Kurdistan Region, why do you come to our land?... you have Turkish and Syrian citizenships, so please go to your countries."

He added that the PKK aims to reduce freedoms and "implements the plans of the Region's enemies", noting that party "controls, since 30 years, our villages, and hinders implementing reconstruction projects."