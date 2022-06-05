Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Duhok Governor: PKK implements plans of the Region's enemies

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-05T08:48:51+0000
Duhok Governor: PKK implements plans of the Region's enemies

Shafaq News / The Governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, said on Sunday that the Kurdistan Workers Party is behaving inhumanly in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and neighboring countries.

Tatar addressed the anti-Ankara party saying, "If you don't believe in the Kurdistan Region, why do you come to our land?... you have Turkish and Syrian citizenships, so please go to your countries."

He added that the PKK aims to reduce freedoms and "implements the plans of the Region's enemies", noting that party "controls, since 30 years, our villages, and hinders implementing reconstruction projects."

related

Villages in Duhok suffer of electricity problems due to turkey-PKK fighting

Date: 2021-04-27 12:06:50
Villages in Duhok suffer of electricity problems due to turkey-PKK fighting

Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-09 13:49:06
Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-23 19:05:00
Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-16 21:11:17
Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Duhok condemns killing a young citizen by PKK

Date: 2021-02-23 11:40:18
Duhok condemns killing a young citizen by PKK

Turkish aircraft target PKK sites north of Duhok

Date: 2021-12-31 10:07:26
Turkish aircraft target PKK sites north of Duhok

PKK kills two Turkish soldiers in Duhok

Date: 2021-07-16 09:05:13
PKK kills two Turkish soldiers in Duhok

Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-01 18:22:01
Clashes between PKK and the Turkish army in Duhok