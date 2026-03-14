Drone strike halts operations at Lanaz refinery

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone strike forced the shutdown of the Lanas oil refinery after it caught fire, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The attack came hours after the UAE consulate in Erbil, capital of Kurdistan Region was also hit, leaving two guards injured and causing damage to the building.

Since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have seen a series of drone and rocket attacks linked to Iran-aligned armed factions. Earlier today, an attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad damaged a satellite communications system inside the diplomatic compound. No casualties have been reported.