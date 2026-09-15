Shafaq News- Erbil

An unidentified drone fell inside a camp belonging to the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), senior party official Karim Barwazi told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Barwazi explained that the incident occurred shortly before noon at the camp in the Balisan area of Khalifan district, causing no casualties or material damage.

No one has claimed responsibility so far.

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