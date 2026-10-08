Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone exploded on Thursday after targeting Khabat district, Erbil province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), a security source told Shafaq News.

No immediate information was available on casualties or property damage.

The latest incident occurred on September 30, when the Kurdistan Region Security Agency said a drone targeted Azadi Camp in Koya district, causing no casualties.

This is a breaking story…