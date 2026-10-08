Drone attack targets Erbil’s Khabat district
2026-10-08T20:02:41+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
A drone exploded on Thursday after targeting Khabat district, Erbil province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), a security source told Shafaq News.
No immediate information was available on casualties or property damage.
The latest incident occurred on September 30, when the Kurdistan Region Security Agency said a drone targeted Azadi Camp in Koya district, causing no casualties.
This is a breaking story…