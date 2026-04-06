Drone attack foiled over US consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone attack targeting the US consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), was intercepted on Monday without casualties or damage, a source told Shafaq News.

At least four drones targeted the consulate before being intercepted in the air.

Since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, the KRI has faced a wave of incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga-affiliated positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure. The US-based Community Peacemaker Teams documented 474 cases, including 179 attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and 295 to Iran-aligned groups, resulting in at least 14 deaths and 93 injuries.

Erbil alone has recorded more than 500 drone incidents since tensions escalated, according to Governor Omed Khoshnaw.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began