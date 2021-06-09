Report

DPM Talabani affirms KRG's willingness to provide facilities to U.S. investors

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-09T13:21:50+0000
DPM Talabani affirms KRG's willingness to provide facilities to U.S. investors

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Qubad Talabani, received today, Wednesday, the U.S. Consul General in Erbil, Rob Waller, flanked by a delegation of U.S. economic experts.

A readout issued by the Prime Minister's office said that the Deputy PM and his guests exchanged views on ways to boost the private sector and cherish the vital project executed by private companies.

The attendees deliberated investment prospects for U.S. investors in the Region, and Talabani highlighted the government's willingness to provide facilities for them.

The meeting shed light upon the importance of reviewing the Region's banking system to bolster investments and support the private sector. 

The meeting touched upon updates on the 2021 budget, and the U.S Consul General asserted his country's endorsement of the Iraqi government's endeavors in this regard.

