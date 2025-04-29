Cultural bridge: Zakho festival connects Kurdish communities through "Shal u Shepik"

Shafaq News/ The third edition of the Kurdish Men's Traditional Dress Festival, known as "Shal u Shepik," opened on Tuesday in the Zakho Independent Administration, drawing large crowds and participants from across the Kurdistan Region, several Iraqi provinces, and delegations from Turkiye, Iran, and Syria.

Kovan Hussein, a member of the festival’s organizing committee, told Shafaq News that the event aims to highlight the importance of preserving Kurdish traditional attire as a core symbol of Kurdish national identity and a reflection of a rich cultural heritage passed down through generations.

The festival features live showcases of traditional Kurdish clothing, as well as exhibitions selling a wide range of Kurdish fabrics. It also includes cultural seminars and discussions on the historical and social significance of Kurdish dress.

More than 30 folkloric art troupes from across Kurdistan are participating, adding to the festival’s vibrant cultural diversity, Hussein said.

The event was officially inaugurated in the presence of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Minister of Interior and is scheduled to run for two days, concluding with a musical evening featuring prominent Kurdish artists.

Among the attendees, Luqman Zakhoi expressed pride in wearing the Kurdish costume, saying it "embodies a legacy of struggle and a deep-rooted history of a people who fought for their identity and rights."

Qadir Merdini, a participant from Turkiye, said he was honored to showcase traditional Kurdish fabrics at the festival, which he described as "a celebration of a shared heritage that transcends borders."

The "Shal u Shepik" costume is considered one of the most significant symbols of Kurdish culture. Traditionally handcrafted from goat hair, prices range from $300 to $20,000 per piece, depending on the quality of the material, craftsmanship, and intricate handmade details.