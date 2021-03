Shafaq News/ The Turkish artillery bombed rocked today, Sunday, a resort in the north of Zakho district, Duhok, north of Kurdistan Region.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that four shellings landed inside a resort in Batifa sub-district, Zakho district.

The Eyewitnesses said that no casualties were registered, as the resort is inhabited.

The bombardment coincides with the early days of Newroz when thousands of citizens visit resorts and tourism monuments in North and South Duhok.