Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Counter-terrorism forces arrested a wanted terrorism suspect following an intelligence-led security operation, the General Directorate of Counter-Terrorism said on Monday.

After the collapse of ISIS, the suspect moved to Al-Sulaymaniyah and settled there but remained active with the group within the province until his arrest, according to the directorate.

The suspect’s father was an ISIS commander who led a military unit in the group’s so-called North Baghdad Province before later becoming its governor of Fallujah. He was killed in an airstrike in Abu Ghraib, while one of the suspect’s brothers was killed by security forces in Al-Nibai.

Last month, the Kurdistan Region’s security agency said that security forces arrested 22 suspected ISIS members in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, including an alleged senior religious official.