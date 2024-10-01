Confession video links PKK to Iraq market arson attack

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Security Council released a video on Tuesday showing a confession from one of the individuals involved in a series of arson attacks on markets in Erbil, Duhok, and Kirkuk.

In a statement, the KRG Security Council said that after the Iraqi federal and KRG interior ministries announced the arrest of a network accused of the attacks, a press conference revealed that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was behind the incidents. The suspects were recruited by the PKK with the aim of undermining stability in the Kurdistan Region, according to the statement.

The council expressed gratitude to the Iraqi federal interior ministry for apprehending the suspects and coordinating with KRG authorities during the investigation.

The network consisted of eight individuals, including Honar Fakhr al-Din Ahmed, Muhammad Najat Hassan, and Kashtiar Omar Ahmed, all of whom have been arrested. The statement added that arrest warrants had been issued for the remaining suspects, and that Rung Habib Sorab had already been apprehended by KRG security forces and had confessed to his involvement.

The PKK, a Kurdish militant group, has been fighting for decades for greater autonomy in southeastern Turkiye and has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union. The group has been accused of carrying out numerous attacks in Turkiye and Iraq.