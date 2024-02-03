Clashes erupted between Turkish forces and PKK in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Turkish troops clashed with members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News that after "violent clashes between the two sides, the Turkish artillery launched seven mortar shells near a village in the Kani Masi district, north of Duhok, within the Kurdistan Region," without causing any casualties.

Notably, Turkiye has launched several military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, involving airstrikes and ground incursions.