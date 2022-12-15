Clashes between PKK, Turkey's military hinder the electric power restoration in a village in Amadiyah

Shafaq News/ Clashes between Turkey's military and the fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) hindered the restoration of electric current in a village in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah on Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the current was cut due to a technical issue in the 11 KV line in the Kani Masi district.

"Maintenence teams managed to restore the current in the villages of Sarro and Dechiche," the source said, "however, the clashes between the Turkish army and the PKK hindered them from making repairs in the Aurah village."