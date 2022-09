Shafaq News/ Turkish aerial and artillery shelling sparked a forest fire ij Duhok's Amadiyah district on Sunday morning, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish military was bombing sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) the Miwin valley near Mount Matin which overlooks the Dereluk sub-district.

"The attack sparked a fire in the forests, but the locals were not able to reach the area for security reasons," the source concluded.