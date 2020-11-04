One dead, two injured in the PKK attack on the Peshmerga in Amadiyah

Shafaq News / A victim and two injuries from the Peshmerga forces in a missile attack carried out by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), north of Duhok governorate.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that the PKK fighters targeted a vehicle of the Peshmerga forces this morning with an RBG rocket-launcher in Jamanki sub-district, south of Amadiyah district. Three Peshmerga members were injured in the incident, one of whom passed away later.

Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has an extensive military presence in Jamanki area that frequently witnesses skirmishes between PKK fighters and the Turkish army.

On Monday, the Kurdish leader, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, warned of the deterioration of the situation due to the ongoing conflict between Turkey and the PKK militants in the border region of the Kurdistan Region, calling on the PKK to end the occupation of those areas to avoid further conflict and to restore matters to normal.

PKK fighters benefit from the rugged mountainous topography of the border areas with Turkey to hide and carry out military operations inside the Turkish territory. This prompts Ankara to respond by launching air, artillery, and ground attacks on those areas. The ongoing conflict between Turkey and PKK has caused massive casualties to the residents of the border areas who fled from their homes and villages there.