Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A major fire destroyed a gasoline warehouse in the Tanjaro area of Al-Sulaymaniyah on Saturday, Deputy Governor Shaho Othman told Shafaq News.

Ten Civil Defense teams brought the blaze under control within an hour and cooled nearby warehouses.

Civil Defense spokesperson Aram Ali said preliminary findings suggested the fire started during fuel unloading at the facility. Investigators are examining the cause and checking whether the warehouse met fire safety requirements, with results to be released once the inquiry is complete.

Ali also said a company was developing a designated fuel storage area near Arabat, where traders and warehouse owners have begun receiving registration forms to organize operations at the new site.

On October 9, another fire broke out at an unauthorized gasoline sales site in the city's Hawari Shar area, where fuel was sold in containers and tanks, according to Ali. No casualties reported.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026