Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 17 billion Iraqi dinars ($11.18 million) in collected revenues and funds held in electronic accounts have reportedly gone missing from a state-owned bank, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) and the Federal Board of Supreme Audit should investigate the missing funds, review financial records and related electronic accounts, and examine collection and transfer procedures, according to the source, who said the inquiry should identify any administrative or financial failures, determine who was responsible, and take legal action against anyone found to be involved or negligent, while strengthening oversight to prevent similar incidents.

The bank’s identity, the timing of the disappearance, and whether an official investigation has begun remain unclear.

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