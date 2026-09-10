Shafaq News- Erbil

An Iraqi Kurdish PhD student has died in a drowning accident in China, the Chinese Consulate General in Erbil reported on Thursday, as Chinese authorities investigate the circumstances of his death.

Mohammad Saad al-Din Hadi was pursuing his doctoral studies at China’s Ocean University, according to the Consulate, which offered its condolences to his family.

The Consulate’s spokesperson said the mission had contacted relevant authorities in China to learn more about what happened. Local public security authorities and the university have also formed a team to investigate the incident under Chinese law and relevant procedures.

The Consulate will provide further information once the investigation is complete. It also urged media outlets to respect Hadi’s privacy and that of his family and avoid publishing unverified information or speculation about the case.