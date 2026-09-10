Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and UK Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren discussed continued coordination against ISIS, federal weapons control and Peshmerga unification in Erbil on Thursday.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the talks covered British security and defence cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Baghdad’s efforts to bring weapons under federal state control, steps to unify the Peshmerga forces and broader regional security developments.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان پێشوازی لە ڕاوێژکاری باڵای سەربازیی بەریتانیا دەکاتhttps://t.co/lCYR1hQTcG pic.twitter.com/xR028Buwua — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) September 10, 2026

The two sides also discussed Erbil-Baghdad relations, developments across the Middle East and the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means.