China offers Kurdistan health equipment

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-14T11:36:47+0000

Shafaq News /China provided on Thursday Kurdistan healthcare products to be used during the coronavirus Pandemic. The Chinese Consul of the of China in Kurdistan Region, Ni Ruchi, said in a press conference held today in Erbil these aids are offered to the Region ‘Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to support the academic sector. The consul confirmed that this is part of the Basket of Health Aid to support the regional government.

