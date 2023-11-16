China grants direct entry visas to KRI citizens

Shafaq News / During a meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Qubad Talabani, and the new Chinese Consul in the Region on Thursday, it was announced that visas for direct travel to China will be granted from the beginning of next year.

According to a statement released after the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani received the new Chinese Consul General, Liu Jun, in Erbil on Thursday.

The statement emphasized Talabani's commitment to enhancing joint efforts to strengthen commercial, industrial relations, and technological development in KRI.

The Chinese Consul expressed readiness to coordinate and collaborate with the Regional Government (KRG) to enhance relations. He indicated the imminent opening of a Chinese Studies Center at the University of al-Sulaimaniya, aiming to establish academic connections between Chinese universities and KRI.

Furthermore, both sides highlighted the significance of cultural relations between Chinese cities and cities within the region. The Chinese Consul praised al-Sulaimaniya for its rich cultural heritage, expressing efforts to build cultural and artistic relationships between al-Sulaimaniya and a Chinese city