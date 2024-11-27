Change Movement not to join Kurdistan Government, opts for opposition role

Shafaq News/ The Change Movement (Gorran) officially announced, on Wednesday, its decision to reject participation in the tenth Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and instead assume an opposition role.

The announcement followed a meeting between a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Gorran representatives at the movement’s headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

"The movement has formally conveyed its decision to the KDP delegation, affirming its choice not to join the next government and to transition into a national opposition role to oversee the performance of the government and official institutions," Gorran spokesperson Dler Abdulkhaliq said during a press conference.

Abdulkhaliq stated that Gorran’s previous experiences in both opposition and government participation were unsatisfactory. "Our participation in the government did not yield the desired success; it was a disappointing experience," he noted.

Gorran’s spokesperson noted that the movement lacks clear information on the trajectory of the new government’s formation so far. He also revealed that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) delegation is scheduled to meet with Gorran on Thursday evening to discuss steps toward forming the government.

He emphasized Gorran's aspiration for the new administration to be a "service-oriented government that addresses the needs of citizens," while underscoring the vital role of opposition in holding the government and institutions accountable.

The Gorran Movement has one seat in the newly-elected Kurdish parliament, while the KDP secured 39 seats.

For his part, Bashtewan Sadiq, a member of the KDP’s negotiating delegation and its political bureau, stated to Shafaq News Agency that "the KDP delegation is holding talks with all parties based on President Barzani's directive to achieve national consensus and serve the people of Kurdistan."

These developments come amid ongoing negotiations among political parties in the Kurdistan Region following recent parliamentary elections. As a prominent party in the region, Gorran's decision to adopt an opposition role marks a significant shift, aiming to strengthen oversight and push the government toward meeting citizens’ expectations.