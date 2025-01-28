Kurdistan parties to hold final meeting on government formation
Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan
Democratic Party (KDP) announced that it will hold a final meeting with the
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to submit a report to the political bureaus
of both parties regarding the formation of the new government in the Kurdistan
Region.
KDP member Wafa Mohammed told Shafaq
News that “the technical committee of the party will meet with the PUK
tomorrow, Wednesday.”
He added, “This will be the fifth
and final meeting of the technical committees, after which a report will be
submitted to the political bureaus of the two parties regarding the formation
of the new government in the Kurdistan Region.”
While there is no legally mandated
deadline for forming the government, significant political pressure exists to
finalize the cabinet promptly, including President Nechirvan Barzani who urged
unity and called for swift action, yet sources close to the talks suggest the
process could extend until after Iraq’s 2025 federal elections, due to ongoing
political issues in the region.
The KDP and PUK held several
meetings starting in late November as an effort to establish the tenth
government in the Kurdistan Region, following the parliamentary elections held
in October 2024.
The election results awarded the KDP
first place with 39 seats, while the PUK secured second place with 23 seats.
The New Generation Movement came in third with 15 seats, followed by the
Kurdistan Islamic Union with seven seats, the Movement for Change (Gorran) with
four seats, the Justice Group with three seats, the People’s Front with two
seats, and the Kurdistan Alliance with one seat.