Kurdistan parties to hold final meeting on government formation

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced that it will hold a final meeting with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to submit a report to the political bureaus of both parties regarding the formation of the new government in the Kurdistan Region.

KDP member Wafa Mohammed told Shafaq News that “the technical committee of the party will meet with the PUK tomorrow, Wednesday.”

He added, “This will be the fifth and final meeting of the technical committees, after which a report will be submitted to the political bureaus of the two parties regarding the formation of the new government in the Kurdistan Region.”

While there is no legally mandated deadline for forming the government, significant political pressure exists to finalize the cabinet promptly, including President Nechirvan Barzani who urged unity and called for swift action, yet sources close to the talks suggest the process could extend until after Iraq’s 2025 federal elections, due to ongoing political issues in the region.

The KDP and PUK held several meetings starting in late November as an effort to establish the tenth government in the Kurdistan Region, following the parliamentary elections held in October 2024.

The election results awarded the KDP first place with 39 seats, while the PUK secured second place with 23 seats. The New Generation Movement came in third with 15 seats, followed by the Kurdistan Islamic Union with seven seats, the Movement for Change (Gorran) with four seats, the Justice Group with three seats, the People’s Front with two seats, and the Kurdistan Alliance with one seat.